Rashid Khan Showed No Mercy to His Former IPL Team SRH and Everyone Liked That

When youngster Umran Malik, who has impressed one and all with his lethal pace, brought up his stunning fifer against Gujarat Titans, the first bowler to do so in IPL 2022, Hardik Pandya’s side found themselves at 140/5 in 16 overs. The target put up on the board by Sunrisers Hyderabad read a steep 196. Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan had an uphill task in front of them to create something special and special they did. Tewatia (40 off 21) did what he does best by keeping Gujarat in the hunt with brisk hitting.

Needing 22 in the last 6, Tewatia began the Marco Jansen over with a maximum. When the next ball went for a single, 15 were required to take Gujarat to the victory line. Rashid Khan slammed a six that was followed up by a dot ball before sending Jansen twice over the ropes on the final two balls of the match. 6,1,6,0,6,6 read Jansen’s over as Khan along with the Tewatia pulled off a heist against SRH.

“What Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan did is very difficult. This is high quality finishing," Harsha Bhogle wrote on Twitter.

The fact that Rashid went ballistic against his former franchise did not go unnoticed by anyone as fans on Twitter slammed Hyderabad for releasing the flamboyant all-rounder from their camp.

Rashid and Tewatia stitched an unbeaten 59-run stand for the sixth wicket to take Gujarat Titans home with five wickets in hand. Following the victory, the Hardik Pandya-led side jumped to the top of the points table with 14 points.

