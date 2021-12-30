Ratan Tata Celebrates Birthday With Cupcake and Young Employee, Netizens Laud 'Simplicity'

India’s illustrious industrialist Ratan Tata turned 84 on December 28 and several celebrities and media personalities joined in extending their wishes. Usually, grand birthday celebrations of influential people are known to circulate on the internet. However, a video of the chairman emeritus celebrating his birthday sans any pomp has emerged on social media and netizens are floored by its simplicity. Vaibhav Bhoir, a Tata employee, posted the video of Ratan blowing out a candle on a cupcake flanked by another employee. The business development manager at Tata Motors Finance wrote in the caption, “Simplicity. Nation’s pride and inspiration for all." The Tata Sons chairman is seen with his deputy general manager Shantanu Naidu in the video. Naidu is seen clapping and patting his boss on the shoulder while feeding him a piece of the cupcake.

The post has received almost 10 lakh views and over 54k likes. According to YourStory, 27-year-old Naidu has been working with Ratan for the past three years in helping address the thousands of startup queries and proposals that land in his office.He works with Tata’s private investment company RNT Associates.

Many users wished the doyen of Tata group and lauded the business magnate’s simplicity with one Vikas Singh writing “No matter what age you are, what religion you belong to, what kind of business you are in.. the moment Mr. Tata comes on the screen, there is only one thought - Respect from core of heart."

Arathi Vasudevan said that she is a huge fan of his “simplicity."

Another person described Ratan as an “inspiration" and a “visionary," yet “so humble and a simpleton. Wish we had more like Mr . Ratan Tata but as they say “they don’t make ’em like that anymore."

The chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka had also shared Ratan’s birthday celebration video with the caption, “A charming scene with the unassuming #RatanTata on his 84th birthday."

Twitter was flooded with comments praising Ratan and his “sweet" celebration.

Some even compared the relationship of Naidu with Tata to that of Russell and Carl Fredricksen of the animated movie ‘Up’.

From spiritual guru Sadhguru to Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel and union minister Shobha Karandlaje, Ratan was wished by several politicians and businesspersons on the microblogging platform.

