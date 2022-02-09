Ratan Tata's Furry Friend 'Goa' Was a Total 'Good Boy' to Interviewer Scared of Dogs

Industrialist and former chairman of Tata sons, Rata Tata’s furry friend is a stray dog, who goes by the name Goa. The former chairman of Tata sons, Ratan Tata continues to charm people with his grounded and warm gestures. It is no news that Ratan Tata is a dog lover, but not many know that there is a kennel built for stray dogs at Tata Group's global headquarters in Mumbai. There is a stray, named Goa, who spends all day at the office, while the former chairman attends his meetings. People, who visit the building regularly are familiar with the dog but what about those who walk in for the first time, and moreover what about people who are terrified of dogs?

Well, there is nothing to worry about. A woman, who is afraid of dogs, visited Tata - accompanied by his furry friend Goa, at the Mumbai office for an interview and shared her experience on LinkedIn. The founder and CEO of Humans of Bombay, Karishma Mehta shared that at the meeting, she was not able to openly tell Ratan Tata about her being uneasy with the dog being around in the same room. Therefore, she whispered to Shantanu Naidu, who is the business tycoon’s executive assistant, but the 86-year-old overheard her and asked her if she was comfortable.

Though Karishma was hesitant of telling him, Naidu revealed to him that she was afraid of dogs. The industrialist smiled and turned to his dog Goa to give him some instructions. She mentioned that he directed the dog to be “a good boy and sit”, turning back to her, Ratan Tata requested her to start the interview.

“I kid you not, for the entire 30-40 minutes I was there, Goa didn’t come anywhere near me! I was baffled– it had never happened before,” Karishma wrote in her LinkedIn post.

Post the interview, Tata revealed that Goa is a stray dog who adopted them, and they in return adopted him. Turns out, Goa spends all day in the office while Ratan Tata carries out his meetings.

