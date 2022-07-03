Rath Yatra 2022: Video of Devotees Pulling Chariot on Florida Beach Goes Viral

The video of Rath Yatra being held at Florida in the USA is going viral. The clip was posted by a user on Instagram and then made it to various social media platforms. The Rath Yatra started at Puri in Odisha on July 1 after a hiatus of two years. Rath Yatras were taken out by devotees all around the world. The chariots of Lord Jagannath followed by Sister Devi Subhadra and elder brother Lord Baldev will travel during the day on their traditional routes. In the video from Florida, devotees from different nationalities can be seen pulling the ‘Rath’ on the seashore, singing and dancing to hymns praising Lord Krishna.

The Jagannath Temple at Puri is among the most revered Hindu religious sites in the country. The sanctum sanctorum maintains a long history of religious and cultural antiquity. Preparations for the Rath Yatra, held every year, start early with the making of new chariots. The festival that lasts for a good 15 days attracts thousands of devotees. Devotees believe that the holy chariot of Lord Jagannath is the embodiment of the god himself whose soul lies inside the deities placed on the chariots. This is the only occasion once a year when the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balbhadra and Goddess Subhadra come out of the temple to give an audience to the devotees.

Devotees consider that touching the rope of Lord Jagannath will cleanse all their sins and free them from the cycle of rebirth, as believed in Hindu religion. The devotion is so much that a few decades ago devotees used to sacrifice their lives after suddenly coming under the wheels of the chariot. However, the temple administration has taken all measures to prevent any such incident.

