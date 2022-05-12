Ravichandran Ashwin Can Do it All: IPL Fans are Convinced 'Anna' is the 'Raja Babu' of IPL

Ravichandran Ashwin can do anything. Give him the ball, he will take wickets. Ask him to bat at the no.3 position, he will get you runs. The latter was the story during Wednesday night’s clash against the Delhi Capitals. The ace off-spinner was promoted to the top and he grabbed the opportunity by slamming a maiden and valuable half-century. A match that was heavily dominated by Mitchell Marsh’s exceptional 89 that helped DC secure an easy and breezy win by 8 wickets, Ashwin’s contribution wasn’t sidelined. In fact, the cricketer who is constantly innovating himself also gave fans plenty of laughter with a bizarre batting stance while facing Kuldeep Yadav.

Can he do everything? IPL fans on Twitter think so. A user even compared Ashwin to the many avatars of “Raju Babu."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Australian duo Mitchell Marsh and David Warner powered Delhi Capitals to an emphatic 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Sunday. Marsh lived up to the expectation in the crucial clash to keep Delhi Capitals’ playoff hopes alive.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.