Ravindra Jadeja and This Baby Elephant Have One Thing in Common and it's Viral

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is a live wire on the cricket field. Be it bowling, batting or fielding, you just can’t afford to take your eyes off him. But there’s also another thing that he does the best – the sword celebration. Every time he completes a batting milestone, Jadeja entertains us with the sword-swinging. His fans love it and so do his teammates. Remember when Virat Kohli gave it a new twist to the sword celebration during the home series against England. As Jadeja got ready to take out his “sword", Kohli did a horse riding gesture. It seems like the “sword" is popular among animals too, if you believe this Twitter user. He shared a clip of a baby elephant swinging its trunk all over the place as if it wanted to get rid of it. The caption read, “Sir Jadeja after scoring 50."

The Internet was amused and agreed that there is a resemblance in the moves. The clip went viral and managed to get more than 60,000 likes and 6,000 retweets.

Advertisement

Users did not hold back and came up with funny reactions.

One user wrote, “That is close, Sir Ji!" and tagged Ravindra Jadeja in the tweet.

This person complimented the caption and found it perfect.

“Brilliant," wrote one user.

Another one calls the video “Unbelievably realistic" and says that he cannot wait to see Jadeja doing this on the field again.

If you want to see the famous sword celebration by Jadeja, here’s a small collection shared by a user on YouTube.

Take a look:

Advertisement

There are other cricketers with such unique celebrations.

Here’s the very popular dance move by West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo after a wicket.

Sheldon Cottrell salutes like an army man every time he dismisses a batsman.

We love all these celebrations on the field. Don’t you?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.