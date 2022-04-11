RCB Fan's 'Chaat' Getting Knocked Out During IPL Match is What Disappointment Looks Like

Virat Kohli wasn’t the only disappointed attendee at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune where Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians comprehensively by 7 wickets on Saturday. While former RCB skipper Kohli’s disappointment was purely related to the on-field action after he made a frustrating walk back owing to a contentious LBW decision by the third umpire, a young fan donning the RCB jersey in the stands faced much worse- a plate of food that he was holding got smacked out of his hand while everyone around including him were celebrating a boundary hit by his team during the rather uneventful run-chase.

A purported video of the incident went viral on microblogging site Twitter eliciting a range of reactions. Some found it hilarious, some felt bad for the lad losing an entire plate of “chaat" or “bhel" or “bhujiya" as suggested by viewers.

Thankfully for both the hungry fan and angry Kohli, RCB handed Mumbai their fourth consecutive defeat on Saturday, taking the Faf du Plessis clan to 6 points, thus winning their third contest in IPL 2022.

