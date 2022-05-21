RCB's Twitter Account Unveils 'New' Logo to Support MI, Trolls Say 'DC Wear Blue Too'

On no other day of the week would you see the entire Royal Challengers Bangalore community rooting for rivals Mumbai Indians in IPL but Saturday’s match is one exception. MI will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the highly-anticipated encounter. While MI will play for their pride, DC look to book a berth in this year’s playoffs. Should DC lose tonight, RCB, with 16 points in their kitty, advance to the next level. As RCB fans have made abundantly clear as to which franchise they are backing ahead of the match, the official Twitter account of Royal Challengers Bangalore turned its logo from red to blue.

RCB’s Twitter page also penned a note for Mumbai Indians.

“Hey @MIPALTAN, the entire rcb team will cheer for you like #OneFamily, you go #PlayBold against DC!"

In another post, RCB unveiled its “new" logo even if it’s going to last till midnight today.

Royal faux pas?

But many others appreciated the “shameless" move.

As for Mumbai Indians, the Rohit Sharma team has only won three matches so far in the ongoing season. One of the most successful franchises in the history of IPL will now look to end their forgettable 2022 journey on a high note.

