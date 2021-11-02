Ready to Enter Facebook's Metaverse? Gear up to Try Some Cool Digital Clothes

By rechristening his company Meta Platforms, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has started the process of laying the company’s future - the metaverse. In this universe, digital versions of people, called avatars, will interact with each other in workplaces, games, shops, concerts and everywhere else. And when we are meeting people, even if digitally, we will need new clothes. Zuckerberg had said recently in their Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call: “If you’re in the metaverse every day, then you’ll need digital clothes, digital tools, and different experiences. Our goal is to help the metaverse reach a billion people and hundreds of billions of dollars of digital commerce this decade." A report in Protocol says that Zuckerberg is planning to cash in on digital clothing, which are similar to ‘skins’ that can be chosen while playing video games. “The idea of making billions of dollars from virtual outfits isn’t without precedent. Epic Games, for instance, has generated more than $9 billion in annual revenue from Fortnite, a free-to-play game that makes money in part by selling character ‘skins’ to players for virtual tokens. Roblox employs a similar business model and generated $454 million in revenue for Q2 2021, up 127% year-over-year," said the report.

A report in Forbes says that the emphasis on sustainable fashion and the coronavirus pandemic are producing a shift towards digital clothing. The report talked about a digital clothes showroom called More Dash in which “visitors paid $10 to dress up, take pictures, and create videos. Some purchased garments too—many returning to buy after receiving online validation of their digital content wearing the item." However, it remains to be seen if digital clothing will be a hit with Facebook’s traditional user base. The report in Protocol said that planning for a large digital clothing economy might be a bit premature. “Facebook might have a more difficult time convincing this broader user segment to join the metaverse, much less pay for outfits within it. Roblox and Fortnite users are typically in those virtual environments to play games first and foremost. Those games happen to be fun, enticing users to spend hours a day in these “metaverses." It isn’t yet clear how Facebook will attract users to its metaverse, and without that key component, planning for the billion-dollar digital clothing economy feels premature," added the report.

Zuckerberg said he believes that the metaverse will be a successor to mobile Internet and explained that Horizon has a home section where people can build their own virtual home space as well as workrooms. Horizon Workrooms were first announced in August this year as the company’s tool for joining meetings and events as an avatar in VR.

