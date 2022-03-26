Real-life Elastigirl: 10-year-old from Tamil Nadu Fits Herself in a Tyre, Performs Yoga

A 10-year-old girl, Raja Sri, has set a new world record by bending her body in the middle of a tire and performing Laghu Vajrasana for 100 meters in contemporary rolling mode. Congratulations are pouring in for the girl, for combining both Laghu Vajrasana and Kanda Parandasana up to 100 meters by fitting into a tyre. Raja Sri, daughter of Sudalai Vel and Kalaiyarasi from Virudhunagar, is currently studying in class 6 in a private school. Owing to a great interest in yoga, Sri has been trained in a yoga school right from the age of five.

Meanwhile, Sri has been training for a distance of 100 meters, squeezing body into a tire and performing yoga, for the last seven months with the aim of setting a world record by combining Laghu Vajrasana and Kanda Parandasana. Based on that, she performed yoga and was inducted into the Nobel Book of Records. Supervisors of the Nobel Book of Records presented the student Raja Sri with a certificate and medal in recognition of a new achievement. The yoga teacher who trained, parents and fellow students also praised and encouraged the little girl.

Last month, a nine-year-old Indian boy recently set a new record of becoming the youngest certified yoga instructor in the world. As per the Guinness World Records, Reyansh Surani, who hails from India and lives with his family in Dubai, achieved the feat by receiving his yoga certification at age of 9 years 220 days. Reyansh developed a love for yoga while watching his parents perform it as part of their daily routine and started joining them as a four-year-old. However, his first crossroads with professional training happened when he found out that his parents were attending a yoga teacher’s training course in Rishikesh. Reyansh insisted on joining the course and came to India with his parents.

