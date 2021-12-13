Real-life 'Gully Boy': Mumbai Rickshaw Driver's Daughter Becomes Rapper

Move over Divine and Naezy, there’s a new ‘gully’ star on the block. Sania Mistri is a 15-year-old girl from the Govandi area in Mumbai. Daughter of a rickshaw driver, Sania is a student in class 11. What makes her stand out from the rest of the kids in her school and her neighbourhood is the fact that Sania is a budding rapper and has been practising the art for the past three years. Although she is yet to own a smartphone, Sania makes rap videos with the help of her friends and some of her videos have even gone viral. Her YouTube channel, ‘Saniya MQ’, already has over three thousand subscribers and she has even has a following on her Instagram page. Talking about the difficulties that she has faced in her journey, Sania told India Today, “People here didn’t know what rap is and so I had to tell them about it. I had to explain that it is good to rap, how it is done and how much I love rapping. Later, my mother loved it as well. But to me, there was also a concern as to what the world will say once I step out of my house. But now, I have the support of my parents and teachers. Hence, I will continue."

According to Sania’s friend and close associate Nasreen Ansari, her mother was initially scared to watch her daughter perform the first time she was on stage due to the crowd. However, when she started performing, Sania impressed everyone and her mother was happy to see her.

Nasreen added that Sania was always creative and when she was challenged by her friends to rap a few years ago, she took it and has not turned back since then.

Sania is well aware of how difficult her dreams are but is undeterred due to her determination. “Yes, my dreams are high and I am hopeful that my dreams will come true by the grace of God," she told India Today.

