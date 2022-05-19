Real-life Power Rangers? Children Come to Rescue After Man Drops Cartons Of Fruit

Did you watch Power Rangers while growing up? They have always been a bunch of superficial heroes. Right? Now, a video of real-life power rangers is going viral on social media. A clip featuring a gaggle of kids rushing to help a man who dropped cartons of fruit on the pavement is being loved by netizens. Posted by a Twitter user, the video was captioned, “The cost to be a decent person is $0.00. These kids rush to the aid of this man whose fruit spilled everywhere." In another subsequent tweet, the user mentioned that “teaching kindness and to love starts early. These kids will lead."

Watch the viral video here:

Advertisement

In the video, a man is seen pulling his trolley which is stacked with boxes of fruit. Moments later, his trolley loses balance and the fruit gets spilled on the road. Meanwhile, we see a bunch of kids on their bicycles. Upon witnessing the incident, the children rushed to the spot and leaving their cycles at bay, they start picking up the spilled fruit.

The adorable gesture by the children is winning the internet. A user pointed out that along with the kids, some elders also helped the man in assembling the trolley back. “I love that you can see some of the parents in the video leading by example and found just that," he wrote.

“Kids know this, adults need to relearn it," another tweeted.

Advertisement

“Practicing kindness and empathy toward strangers would go a long way to increasing your own happiness as well as making the world a better place," a third wrote.

One of the users on the microblogging site stated, “This is what humanity should be every day. Kindness for the sake of kindness and nothing more."

The video has so far amassed over 1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. What do you think about this clip?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.