Real or Fake? Goa Police Seize Toy Gun after Photo of 'Armed' Pillion Rider Goes Viral

A picture of a pillion rider with a gun tucked in the back of his pocket went viral on social media, on Monday. The internet was abuzz with many criticizing the act. Goa Police immediately got into action and inquired about the visuals, which were reportedly taken in Mapusa town. An update has also been issued by the state police, wherein they revealed that the weapon was a fake gun.

In his reply to the tweet shared by a local news channel seeking action against the viral image, SP North Goa Shobhit Saksena revealed that the two people in the viral picture have been identified. “Upon verification it is found that the gun is a toy gun – a lighter," the tweet read. Further, the police added that in view of the sensitivity of the matter, “necessary preventive action has been taken against the duo and the toy gun is seized."

But looks like netizens are not yet satisfied. While many were confused that if the weapon was a toy gun lighter, and what was the purpose of seizing it, a couple of them urged the police officer to share the snap of the fake toy gun. “This definitely does not look like a toy gun, it is a wheel gun six bullet handgun. To clear the air would have been better if the offender’s picture along with the revolver was put up," a user tweeted.

Another user stated, “What doesn’t add up here is why a fully grown man would flaunt a toy gun?"

When the image of the pillion rider with what has been identified as a toy gun tucked in his back went viral on social media, netizens left no stones unturned in criticizing the police for not taking an action.

