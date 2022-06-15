'Real Work': Women Elaborate On Why They Chose to Be Homemakers

Women empowerment has been a topic of discussion in the past few years. While many people have urged women to quit the job of a home maker and build a career, there are women who become a home maker, by choice. There are several reasons behind this choice and asking women to speak up on the same, a Reddit user started a thread. “Women who chose to be homemakers than pursue careers, what was your thought process?" read the thread. Over 200 women came forward and elaborated on their experience.

“Totally. I was dreaming of having kids but then I thought, it wasn’t fair to let them in someone’s hands while I’m working, I wasn’t going to enjoy them enough or watching them grow properly, so I decided I was going to be way more happier taking care of them at home, not everyday is a daydream but we’re all happy and it’s so fulfilling to spend time w them and be there for every little hit," wrote a woman elborating her experience. She further added, “Although it’s important to have a little something for us, we are individuals and it’s important to have our own hobbies and time for ourselves. Don’t forget to not forget about yourself."

Another woman wrote, “I was a homemaker for about 6 years. I loved it. We saved a lot of money because I cooked and baked from scratch, did all of the work around the house. I did so much fun stuff with my kids. I have a lot of guilt because I work full time now and my youngest doesn’t get those special memory-building times. Being a homemaker was ten times harder than being a working Mom but a thousand times more rewarding."

Some believe that home making is the “real work." Elaborating on the same, one person wrote, " It has value, both economic and emotional. I grew up in a single parent household, and my mother worked full-time, so I didn’t really understand this until my own kids were born and I made homemaking my full time job. It made life better for everyone, including me."

Earlier, a Reddit user shared struggles of being a ‘married working’ Indian woman. As the pandemic completely shifted the work dynamic, working from home has made it even more difficult to focus on work when one has to cook and clean, cater to everyone’s needs while taking office calls and trying to achieve the KRAs. “There is nothing wrong with my life. Everything is fine, I just want to share my story. I have been feeling very anxious since 2-3 months now," the woman wrote.

