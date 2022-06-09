Recipe Book Calling Curry With Apple 'National Dish of India' Has Left Desis Bitter

Indian food is renowned for its diversity and while it’s safe to say that every region in the country- even sub-region- has its own staple dish, there never has been a “national dish". This was why a Reddit user’s post caused quite a ruckus when they shared a page out of a recipe book that claimed that the “Indian curry" is the national dish of the country. If this wasn’t already bizarre enough, the actual ingredients in the recipe are bound to make you do a double take. The very first ingredient listed is an apple.

The instruction reads that the apple and the onion have to be peeled, cut up and put into the frying pan together with two tablespoons of butter. It would later be squashed into a paste with other ingredients to form the curry mixture.

While some Redditors said that apple does actually gel well with curry, most others were baffled by the inclusion of the ingredient and even more so by the “national dish" claim. Many alluded to the usage of apples in Japanese curries.

Well, no fruitful discussion was happening here.

One doesn’t just mess with how a country eats their food. For the most part, this mistake seems to have been an honest one. Recently, a dining etiquette coach stirred up a hornets’ nest when she shared a rather well-intentioned video on how one should enjoy their Indian meal. The video found its way onto Twitter and, needless to say, it didn’t go down well.

The etiquette coach claimed that dal, curry or rajma should not be poured over the entire serving of rice and only be doled out one spoonful at a time, that veggies can be mixed with dal but no more than two food items should be mixed together, and also that curd should not be mixed with everything. It does beg the question: who on Earth cares about what other people are mixing together on their own plate? At a time when mukbang on the Internet is a thing, it clearly doesn’t bother people all that much as to which item got mixed in at what order.

