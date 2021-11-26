Recruiter Left 'Disgusted' as Employer Calls Candidate 'Too Fat for the Job'

A recruiter recently came forward to tell an astonishing news that she had to disclose to one of the candidates who couldn’t be selected for the job because the employer was of the opinion that she was too fat. The name of a candidate was put forward for a sales position by Faye Angeletta, who is the director of a property recruitment firm. When she asked for a response from the employer regarding the candidate, she was displeased by the loathsome feedback.

Faye shared a screenshot of the text message she received from the employer which says, “The interview went well and she has a good grasp on the local area but the fact that bothers me is that she is not slim." The employer went on to say that although they are not clearly rejecting her but the full package — experience and the looks — are a key for them.

Have a look at the full message which was shared by Faye on her linkedin profile.

Faye told the employer that the reason for which he is rejecting the respective candidate is not correct. The lady is battling with cancer and she is taking steroids for it. The candidate was eventually pulled out of the job recruitment by Faye but she also informed the employer that the firm is not interested in working for him.

Faye further went on to explain that the jobs may have the expectation for presentation and good looks. But is that is the only criteria for a company or an employer, they should try to do the recruitment through a modelling agency.

Faye was infuriated by the horrible remarks of the employer, as she informed Ladbible, “On the phone he said, ‘Well, you know, I worry for the stairs that we’ve got in the show room or her having a heart attack’."

