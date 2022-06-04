'Red Arrows Coming?’ Prince Louis' Question to Queen Elizabeth on Palace Balcony Revealed by Lip Reader

Queen Elizabeth II began four days of celebration on Thursday to mark her Platinum Jubilee. In history, Your Majesty is the first British monarch to achieve such a feat. While thousands united in central London to mark the historic milestone, Prince Louis had an important question to ask his great-grandmother and the Queen amidst all the celebrations. The youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stole the show as they stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and he made playful faces during the RAF flypast. The flypast concluded with an enthralling display by the Red Arrows, and at that very moment, the four-year-old was spotted talking to the queen. Now, a lip reader in a candid conversation with the Mirror has revealed the exact conversation of the duo.

As per the Mirror, Jeremy Freeman, who is a lip reader, revealed that Prince Louis eagerly wanted to know about the Red Arrows. As the crowd awaited the planes and helicopters to fly overhead, Prince Louis quizzed the Queen if those arrows were coming. Jeremy revealed that Prince Louis said, “Are the Red Arrows coming?" Listening to the Prince’s question, the Queen responded, “I hope so." Next, as soon as the Red Arrows appeared up and painted the whole sky red, white, and blue, the four-year-old couldn’t control himself and in all his excitement exclaimed “Yes yes yes," revealed Jeremy.

Advertisement

He further revealed that even the Prince added, “Of Red Arrows Woah," the Queen said, “There it is". This isn’t all. At one point the crowd witnessed the four-year-old covering his ears, as the planes roared over Buckingham Palace, Jeremy even reported the exchange of words at that moment. Jeremy revealed that witnessing the planes in the shape of the number 70 that marked the Queen’s reign, the Queen said “Ohh fun", Kate said “amazing" and Charlotte added “Wow". And while covering his years, the four-year-old said, “Whoah – that was loud", while a proud mother and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton said to Prince William “look at him," pointing towards Prince Louis. Several pictures from their balcony conversation from the Platinum Jubilee celebration are making the rounds on the internet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.