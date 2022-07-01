Redditor Asked Difference Between Flirting and Harassment, Here is What People Said

Reddit has become a social media platform where people keep having bizarre discussions about different topics. Recently a Reddit thread asked Redditors to differentiate between flirting and harassing. “I was watching this video on youtube. I thought that guy was just flirting with women. But some folks in the comment section said," that was harassment." I don’t have any experience with females (or males). What’s the difference between flirting and harassing? I just don’t want to be a creep. Edit:- Some folk said saying female is offensive. Sorry if I offended anyone. I am not straight. So I thought saying male and female was logical. Also, I live in a western country. I didn’t know that," the thread read. The thread has raised eyeballs all across social media. Here is the post:

While several people wrote that it is all about consent, others said that it is about body language too. “Her consent. The difference between if you’re a creep or not is other people’s perception of how she feels, doesn’t need to be true. You can be one without having said a word, and a generally creepy guy won’t be if she’s into him and reciprocating. Those aren’t always publicly shown things on either side, some people struggle to communicate themselves, especially when it comes to flirting or conflict, so it can be stupidly tricky, wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “It’s extremely subjective. So at the first sign of her being disinterested it’s safest to just back off or things can go south quite quickly."

In the comment section, on reddit user commented, “If the flirting is not being reciprocated and/or she’s visibly uncomfortable.. don’t continue or it comes off as creepy/desperate. Even if a guy is attractive I normally don’t enjoy immediately being hit on by someone I don’t know because it feels so superficial to me. In my opinion the best case scenario is flirting with someone after you’ve gotten to know to know them some more and you can read their body language a little better. Using witty humour that you know they’ll like will be more charming than being hit on by a stranger who gives off hungry for coochie vibes."

Earlier, a Reddit trend went viral about attending ex’s wedding. “Folks who attended their ex-gf’s wedding. How was it?" asked a Reddit user as a part of the trend. Narrating the entire incident, the Reddit user wrote that his ex-girlfriend is getting married soon and he has been invited. However, he is very confused if he should attend the wedding or not.

“Wonder if I should go?" he asked. The boy’s ex-girlfriend cheated on him with the guy she’s getting married to. “But her mother, who was close to me invited me. I couldn’t refuse then, but I don’t I have the courage to go see her getting married in front of me. Anyone who have any experience with this situation? Advice?" read the post.

