Redditor Shares How Teacher Caught 14 Cheating Students Using a Genius Trick

Carrying answer chits to the exam hall is a thing of the past for most students. Nowadays, with newer technology, cheating in exams has become logistically easier. Students have often used a variety of “jugaad" to try and outsmart their teachers. But, one teacher decided to pull the UNO reverse card on students. In a case from an engineering college, a number of students were left embarrassed after being caught cheating in an exam, thanks to a genius trick devised by their teacher.

The case was highlighted by a Reddit user in an old post from 2019 which has resurfaced now and is doing rounds on social media. The Reddit user who shared the post said that they took some creative liberty in describing the incident in first person, but the events from the post did actually happen. They claimed that the details were tweaked to protect the anonymity of the students and the teacher.

The student described a particular question that was out of syllabus and unrelated to anything that they were taught in the class. Moreover, they said that Part A of the question paper was easy but Part B was difficult so most students decided to leave it blank.

According to the post, the teacher’s suspicion rose when he noticed that a lot of students took turns to use the washroom during the exam period. When half of the class left, it hit him that on the pretext of going to the washroom, the students were actually browsing their phones to look for answers to the exam’s questions. The faculty did not want to sit back and let the students pass but came up with a trick.

It was found out that the students used to take help from a website called Chegg which provided answers to exam questions and homework. But they were all oblivious to the fact that their teacher also knew about it. He created his own account and wrote solutions that appeared correct at the first glance but were actually fundamentally flawed. So it was highly unlikely that everyone would independently make the same mistake in the answer.

After evaluating the papers, the teacher revealed how 14 of the 99 students fell for his trap. All of them were reported to the university, for violating the academic honor pledge they signed.

