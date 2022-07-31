Redditor 'Smuggling' North Korean Cash by Hiding it in Socks Has Internet Concerned

There is no denying the fact that North Korea remains a mystery for several people across the globe. Its strict restriction on media and tourism is responsible for the same. However, the country recently became the topic of discussion on Reddit after a user recently shared a picture of a North Korean currency, which he claimed to have smuggled out of the country. Now, the image showing a 5,000 won bill featuring former North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, has left the users intrigued.

For those who don’t know, Kim Il Sung was the grandfather of the current ruler Kim Jong-un and the founder of North Korea. Sparking a discussion among the users on Reddit, the post has so far garnered more than 74,000 upvotes on the forum. The picture came to light after John from New Zealand posted it 6 days ago through his account. While informing that he visited the country with the repressive regime a few years ago, the user wrote in the caption, “I traded this with a local bus driver and hid it in my socks on my way out."

Needless to say, the post has generated huge curiosity among the netizens, as the comments section was flooded with innumerable questions related to the country. One user commented, “Alright no one asked so I will. What did you trade?" Responding to the user, John wrote, “I traded 10 notes of the same value that we exchanged for use at the tourist shop. The other notes didn’t have the leader’s face on it and he was happy to 10x his money for the trade." There were few who visited the country themselves and shared their experiences. Another commented, “Went there about 12 years ago. Such a weird place to visit. I’m curious – when you arrived, did you ride the subway that was insanely deep underground? And was there a small kid singing on the subway train? I’ve wondered since my very first night there if that was staged." Calling the highly secretive nation a “ghost town," a third user recommended exploring the country Google Earth, which will let you explore the impressive infrastructure there.

