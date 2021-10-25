'Reject KFC' Trends After Karnataka Outlet Refuses to Play Kannada Music

After Zomato, food chain KFC has found itself embroiled in a controversy after one of its outlets in Karnataka allegedly refused to play Kannada music at the request of a customer. The allegations against KFC that are being circulated on social media and got #RejectKFC trending on Twitter, claim that a worker at the outlet said Hindi was the national language of India and hence Kannada music would not be played there. A video of the purported incident has also been going viral on the microblogging platform. Many Twitter users said that this was disrespectful to the land and culture of Karnataka; others alleged that the outlet was being anti-Kannada. Many called for employment of Kannadiga workers in the state’s outlets, and to pick up the usage of Kannada. Most, taking after the recent Zomato incident, called for the boycott of KFC and its products until the situation was remedied. Below is the video that has been going viral on social media.

Advertisement

Many customers started leaving bad reviews for KFC, claiming that Kannadigas would “teach (KFC) a lesson". “Kannadigas will teach you a lesson, As Tamilians did to @Zomato_india," they wrote, tagging KFC with the hashtag ‘reject KFC’ and sharing a screenshot of the poor review.

A Twitter user joined the boycott call, saying refusal to use local languages was akin to disrespecting local culture and decried corporate malpractice. “Let’s resolve to deny the services of any private corporate that does not serve in the language of the individual states. Denial to serve in local languages is akin to disrespecting the local culture. Speak in the only languages corporates understand @ monetary loss," they wrote.

Similar sentiments were echoed by numerous others who stated, “No Kannada no business".

Some users said that outlets should also start taking orders in regional languages of individual states.

Some were using a hashtag “serve in my language" to make their point. Some others asked that the staff at the outlets be taught the regional languages.

On October 19, a similar incident involving food delivery platform Zomato and a Tamilian customer had come to light. The customer was told that he should know Hindi as it was the “national language" of India. The incident came to light when Vikash tweeted about his experience with a customer service executive following a miscommunication regarding his food order. He also shared screenshots of his conversation with the Zomato executive that revealed he was unable to get a refund for an order due to a miscommunication between Zomato and the restaurant he had ordered from. The executive cited a language barrier being the reason behind the miscommunication, but when Vikash said that they should have sent a person who knew Tamil, the executive, to his horror, said: “For your kind information, Hindi is our national language. So it is very common that everybody should know Hindi little bit."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.