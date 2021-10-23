Relive Pakistani Memes That Broke the Internet During India's World Cup Win in 2019

2019’s World Cup encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan was a landmark day in the world of memes. From Pakistani fans having an epic meltdown to Momin Saqib’s “Pizze burger" rant, desis broke the Internet with record tweets and ways never imagined before. But that was 2 years ago. Come 2021, the two nations are set to lock horns in T20 World Cup on 24th October, a clash that has already created waves on the Internet ahead of the marquee event. But before we are gifted with new meme gems that, we hope, will break the Internet in 2021, let’s go back in time and relive the India-Pakistan match that left fans (only Indians) crying with laughter.

Chasing India’s momentous score of 336/5 that included Hitman Rohit Sharma’s blazing ton (140 off 113) and skipper Virat Kohli’s half-century, Pakistan were cruising at 117-1 after 21 overs before double strikes from Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya reduced them to 129-5. The match was halted owing to showers and with the D/L brought into play, Pakistan were pulled further away from victory, needing 136 from 5 overs. India registered their seventh World Cup victory over Pakistan as the latter lost the match by 89 runs.

Advertisement

MOMIN SAQIB

Momin caught the cricket world’s attention with his comical yet heartbreaking meltdown after his ‘unpassionate’ team let him and his million countrymen and women down. His “burger pizza" rant on Pakistan team’s fitness outside the stadium earned a retweet from none other than BigB himself.

Momin made a comeback a few days ago with another emotionally charged rant.

Advertisement

“Kya aap tayyar hai jazbaat se bharpoor Pak-Bharat ka match? Do hi toh match hain. Ek Pakistan India ka aur dusra Aamir Khan ka Lagaan movie wala. (Are you ready for the emotionally charged match between Pakistan and India? There are only two matches. One, Pakistan meeting India and the second that belongs to Aamir Khan in Lagaan)."

Momin’s voice then breaks, albeit sarcastically, remembering the dreadful evening that was for all the Pakistani fans. “Khuda ki qasam, aise lagta hai kal 2019 ka match khatam hua hai. Waqt ka pata hi nahi chalta. Yeh match Pakistan ke liye jeetna bahot zaroori hai (By god, it feels like the 2019 match happened just yesterday. Time has passed by, this match is a must-win for Pakistan)."

SARFARAZ AHMED YAWN

Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was perhaps bored of India’s long and deep batting. During India’s innings, the skipper didn’t shy away from yawning wide open while keeping for his team.

PAKISTAN FANS Annihilating PAKISTAN TEAM

High on emotions, the dejected fans from Pakistan didn’t hold anything back. We mean it. It was a match for the ages. We can only hope Sunday’s clash outdoes it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.