Remember Bajaj Sunny and Luna? Desis Go on Nostalgia Ride With This Twitter Thread

Much before high-speed and automated two-wheelers took over the world, Bajaj, Yamaha and Luna were the best brands, Indian people could buy back in the 1980s and 1990s. From Bajaj Chetak, Yamaha RX100 to Harley Davidson and Bullet, the two-wheeler industry has witnessed a drastic evolution. While the modern specifications have left consumers impressed, they don’t bring the same magic that their predecessors cast on people. Though two-wheelers were limited to a handful of options, people hailed them as superbikes in India back in the day.

Bullet, Rajdoot, Yezi, and Yamaha RX 100 instantly were the utility two-wheelers that the majority of Indian consumers piled on when it came to speed and show. Now, a viral tweet thread has drawn people to fall into a bliss of nostalgia by taking a trip down memory lane and highlighting the name of Indian two-wheelers that were used by a majority of moms and dads. The list that began with Luna also highlighted other brands including Bajaj Chetak, Kinetic Honda, Rajdoot 350, Yezdi, and Hero Honda CD 100. Take a look at the viral tweet thread below:

While special mentions were also given to Bajaj Sunny, and Yamaha RX 100.

As soon as the special mentions were shared on the micro-blogging site, it left users in the bliss of nostalgia. A user called RX 100 their dream bike, “Wonderful. Nostalgia. RX100 used to be my dream bike when I was a kid."

Another recalled using Vijay super scooter for visiting markets and travelling to school, “I still remember..riding on our favourite Vijay super scooter to school or market, good old day."

One more called the viral thread heartwarming by shedding light on the quirky jingles and advertisements that were used to promote the two-wheelers, “This is heartwarming! I also want to call out that the quality of the TV ads is absolutely top-notch. The characters, visuals, and jingles – wonderful. Thanks for this thread."

Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Nostalgia and goosebumps !! Life was so simple slow and stress-free! Good old days."

Another added, “We owned a Rajdoot back in the 90s. The thread brought back some lovely memories."

Are you feeling nostalgic too?

