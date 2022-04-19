Remember Glucon-D's Old Summer Ad? Desis are Convinced That's How the Sun Works

An old Glucon-D ad showed the sun poking a straw into kids’ heads to suck their energy away and years later, the creativity of the illustration is not lost on Indian people. Glucon-D, Rasna, Dermicool and other ads of the like heralded the coming of summer back then and even though the summers have not technically changed, the kids of the time have grown up. Now, the Glucon-D ad means something else, standing as a reminder of more innocent days. As another Indian summer and heat waves across several states have come around, a Twitter user called Adithi Mallesh shared screengrabs from the ad, writing, “This ad has so much impact on my brain that I still believe this is exactly how the Sun works."

Advertisement

It must’ve been a blissful time when millennials’ summer exhaustion wasn’t a full-blown existential crisis and could usually be solved with a energy drink or two.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.