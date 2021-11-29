Remember Good, Old Cell Phones? Where did it Get Its Name From?

Mobile phones have become an essential part of our daily life. Wherever we go, we carry them with us. With technology continuing to impact our daily life, mobile phones have become smarter. A mobile phone offers a bundle of features, including ordering food, tracking your location, chatting with your friends, and whatnot but do you know before smartphones, there were cell phones?

You must be aware that mobile phones are also called cell phones. But do you know the reason behind this? Let’s get to know the reason. There was a time when no one even thought that smartphones could exist. We are talking about the time when even phones with the qwerty keypad didn’t exist. We are talking about phones wherein a single number button had many characters and to type a letter, the same button had to be pressed several times. These phones had small screens, very little memory, and some 2D games. Those phones were only used just to make a call or send SMS.

A phone received its name from the concept of cellular networks. In the good old days, to provide connection, several network towers were installed on the ground in different places. The ground was divided into smaller units called cells and each of which had its network towers installed. The count of these towers was based on the phone users in that particular area.

Why were these land areas called cells?

It all started in 1947 when Douglas H. Ring and W. Rae Young from Bell Labs made plans to establish a cellular telephone network. When the duo was preparing the layout of the wireless tower or network, its coverage map looked like a biological cell present in the human body. That’s why they chose the term cellular. And that’s how all the phones operating on the wireless network came to be called cellular phones or cell phones.

