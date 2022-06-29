Remember the Early-Pandemic 'Cheese Fajita Sad Wife' Meme? It's Two Years Old Now

Early pandemic days were wild on the Internet. By early, we mean the time when people hadn’t yet decided to collectively ignore the existence of the pandemic. While on one hand there was grievous news coming in everyday, on the other, people were taking to a variety of random pursuits from making candy to Instagram Reels. In the middle of all this, remember the woman waiting for shredded cheese for her fajitas who became the face of “entitlement" on the internet and an instant hit meme? Time hasn’t moved the same since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and it might be a good reminder that the tweet that created the meme was posted exactly two years and two days ago now.

In an interview with Central Track, the OP, Vicknair, had revealed back in 2020 that his wife had gotten her shredded cheese about a couple minutes after he posted that tweet.

Advertisement

In India, two years ago on March 24, life as we knew it changed as the “new normal" took over with the Covid-19 pandemic spurring India’s very first lockdown. Unbeknownst to anyone, the initial 21-day period would spill over into almost two whole years. As a lucky few (read: those with class privilege) emerged with “life skills" in the sudden quietude that followed, taking up cooking and grocery shopping, scores were displaced all over the country.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.