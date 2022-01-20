Remote Working Gives New Life to '1-Euro Houses' Project in Italy

After the success of the first initiative that saw houses sold for one euro in the village of Sambuca in Italy, the town hall has relaunched the project with the arrival of a new batch. By partnering with Airbnb, for example, the mayor of Sambuca hopes to attract new participants, especially with remote working becoming a possibility for an increasing number of people. It’s an initiative that generated a lot of headlines. Houses that could be purchased for the sum of one euro. In 2018, the municipality of Sambuca di Sicilia hoped, with this initiative, to boost its local tourist industry. Faced with a declining population, it offered houses for sale in exchange for renovations. The starting price was one euro and the news went around the world.

Many foreigners were seduced by the offer and the living environment. American actress Lorraine Bracco bought a house of 160 square meters in March 2021 in this village, while the website Siciliafan.it recounts the story of an American couple, who despite the pandemic, were able to finish the needed renovation work on their house “in record time." They plan to live in the area for six months out of each year.

The town authorities are pleased with the response to their initiative, which has attracted new “residents" for the 16 homes offered for sale, including Americans, people from Europe and the Middle East.

Remote working extends the possibility to more people

Following the success of this first initiative, the city council has put a new batch of 16 homes on the market in November 2021, this time with the aim of attracting more foreigners. Notably thanks to remote working, which has become widespread since the beginning of the pandemic and has redesigned the way companies work.

Now Airbnb is looking for someone to move in and live for free for a year in the village. The proposal is simple: move into a house on the Italian island starting June 30, 2022. A “picturesque three-story traditional home," as the accommodation platform describes it, renovated by an architectural firm and the result of a partnership with the town hall of Sambuca.

“The project aims to boost tourism and bring new temporary residents to the Italian village of Sambuca as part of a wider commitment to support rural communities and cultural heritage in Europe," the company reveals.

“We see it as a designer makeover for the house and the Host. We’re looking for someone who wants to live with the local population and participate in all the important moments of the community, from the grape harvest to olive picking," noted Leonardo Ciaccio, mayor of Sambuca di Sicilia.

