Renowned Mystic Baba Vanga’s Predictions For 2023 Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

If you’re a social media buff, then you surely must have come across at least one video of Baba Vanga while scrolling through your explore feed. The Bulgarian mystic and herbalist, who was blind since birth, is popular across the globe because of her accurate prediction of future events. Known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga is known for her prophecies, which include the Chernobyl disaster, Princess Diana’s passing, and the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Although she died in 1996, her predictions continue to make headlines once in a while.

And, her predictions for the forthcoming year will surely send chills down your spine. If you thought the year 2020 was disastrous, then wait till you hear Baba Vanga’s prediction for 2023. According to Baba Vanga’s predictions, the biggest astronomical event—a change in the Earth’s orbit—will occur in 2023. This could cause several changes on Earth that could have devastating effects, including a solar storm, which would cause high radiation levels.

Apart from that, she has also predicted the arrival of extraterrestrials on the planet next year and said that they would be hostile, leading to the death of millions. Baba Vanga even talked about experiments on biological weapons being carried out by a superpower, something which would cause destruction. In the wake of a global crisis due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the last prediction cannot be overlooked.

Baba Vanga has also made predictions for later years, saying an astronaut would land on Venus in 2028. She has also marked 5079 as the year that would mark the end of the world.

