Renuka Shahane, Annu Kapoor Recreate Iconic 'Antakshari' and Internet is Hit With Nostalgia

Indian fintech company, CRED, has established itself as a brand with some of the most creative, impacting, and peculiar advertisements. CRED taps into the psyche of its existing and potential customers like no other, and this time, CRED has decided to touch upon people’s strong emotion – nostalgia. Targeting the entertainment-seekers of the 90s, CRED released a rendition of a show that used to make people tap their feet and sing along. The company created an ad based on the very hit show Antakshari. Hosted by Annu Kapoor who used to fill the stage with electric enthusiasm, the show is quite deeply engraved in people’s minds and CRED just managed to surface all the memories attached to it.

In CRED’s version, the show is hosted by Annu Kapoor and Renuka Sahane, and the three teams – Afsaane, Begaane, Deewane – are there as well. The clip is shot with a vintage tint to make it look exactly how it was broadcast back in the day. Sharing the advertisement, CRED, in the caption, wrote, “The only way to play Antakshari."

Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has been viewed by roughly 3.2 lakh people and has amassed more than 6,000 impressions from netizens, including likes and retweets adorned with comments.

Many users boarded the nostalgic train and just loved the trip.

Here’s one user who immediately identified themselves as “Team Parwaane for life!"

Another user claimed “Doordarshan days" to be the best days.

This user wanted to taste more of that nostalgia and demanded CRED to make an advertisement with another 90s show Khichdi.

“Nostalgia 101," said this Renuka Sahane fan.

This is not the first time CRED has taken people down memory lane and made the trip worth it. CRED, a few months ago, released another advertisement featuring the beloved cartoon character of the 90s kids, Chacha Chaudhary.

Take a look:

Let us know what you think of the CRED Antakshari, while we try to get the “CRED Bounty Khelo" tune out of our heads.

