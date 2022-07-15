'Reply My SMS': Lalit Modi's 2013 Tweet to Sushmita Sen Got Twitter Saying 'Never Give Up'

Lalit Modi, the founder of IPL, broke the Internet late on Thursday evening when he shared a series of intimate photos with the former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress, Sushmita Sen, thereby sparking rumours of marriage between the two. The 58-year-old businessman, who is currently a fugitive, was quick to clarify that the two were “just dating" each other and that marriage “would happen one day."

Revelation from Modi came as a surprise to Indian janta as the IPL founder and 1994 pageant winner Sen being a couple was never speculated or rumoured in the news cycle ever before. It did not take people much time to dig up tweet exchange between Sen and Modi from the past which only added more curiosity among Twitterverse. One of the tweets happened to be a 9-year-old tweet from Modi wherein he politely asked the actress to reply to his SMS.

You saw it coming, didn’t you?

Twitter gave Lalit Modi full marks for his “determination."

Earlier, Lalit Modi broke the Internet with this tweet.

“Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," Modi captioned his now-viral social media post.

