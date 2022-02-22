'Representation Matters': Mom Overjoyed as Black Pilot Gives Kid Cockpit Tour on Flight

Sitting on your first flight is always a special moment, especially as a kid. Recently a heartwarming video of a 2-year-old who experienced the moment went viral. Shared by a page on Instagram named Good News Movement, the video has gotten more than 1 million views. In the adorable video, the little kid is seen walking toward the cockpit and greeted by the pilot. Later, the pilot is explaining to the kid about the working of the plane. The kid goes “wow” and is seen smiling ear to ear. The captain of the plane let the kid touch the controls and placed his cap on the kid's head. The kid also gets a picture clicked in the pilot's cap. The whole incident happened when Keeundra Hatley Smith was traveling with her children and encountered a person of colour as the pilot of an American Airlines flight. The video was first shared from her account, and soon went viral.

Keeundra wrote a heartfelt caption to describe why representation matters and her experience on this flight. The caption says “In my 30 years of living, I’ve never even seen a black pilot in person, not even on TV!" She added, “I’ve never seen anything like this so this is probably why I never even had aspirations of being a pilot. But my son, he was able to get on his first plane ride and had a black pilot get us to our destination. One of the smoothest plane rides I’ve EVER been on.

Y’all this moment was everything to me. This is black history. Thank you Sir @americanair @skywestairlines." One can also see the picture of the kid on his account wearing the captain's cap.

This kind gesture of the pilot is going viral and people are showering the video with beautiful comments. What do you think of this?

