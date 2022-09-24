Rescue Operation to Save 230 Pilot Whales Stranded Off Tasmania's West Coast Underway

In what came as a massive shock, around 230 Pilots Whales were stranded off the Tasmania west coast in Australia. Several mariners and rescuers rushed to the seashore to save the whales. The videos and pictures of the mass stranding have appeared on social media and concerned the users. Around 100 whales have already died and others are struggling. This comes after another mass stranding on King’s Island in the Bass Strait where a pod of 100 sperm whales died and washed on the shore.

The Tasmanian Department of Natural Resources and Environment briefed the media and said that a team from the department’s conservation programme is assembling whale rescue gears and rushing towards the sea. The department will also take advice from the mariners and environmentalists to chalk out plans for the area. It is expected that a necropsy will be carried out to analyse the cause of mass washing up.

Australia’s Tasmania is considered a global hotspot for pilot whale strandings. Prof Karen Stockin, an expert on whale and dolphin strandings at Massey University in New Zealand said, “There could be multiple causes. It could be related to cyclical changes in ocean temperatures that may have pushed prey closer to shore." Prof.Karen also said that Pilot whales are highly social and cohesive. If one reaches the shore then the other follows it.

Pilot whales are most vulnerable to mass strandings. They are long-finned whales. Their staple diet includes fish and squid and can dive to 1km. They are known to hold their breath for 30 minutes. Cetologists have said the Pilots Whale can form temporary super-pods that can range up to 1,000 animals. Females Pilots Whales can live beyond 40 years old.

