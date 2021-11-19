Rescued Afghan Girl Footballers Flown to UK in Flight Funded by Kim Kardashian

A group of young Afghan girl footballers was brought into the United Kingdom after a rescue operation that lasted for months. The story behind this operation was nothing less than a Hollywood movie plot and involved the participation of some of the most unlikely characters. The girls aged between 13 and 19 flew into the UK from Pakistan through a plane chartered by a Jewish aid organization and funded by US star, Kim Kardashian West, reported BBC. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan posed a great threat to women’s rights in the country. Many of these girl footballers who came from different Afghan provinces were receiving death threats from the Taliban.

Fearing for their lives, the footballers made their way to Kabul, from where they were due to be evacuated to Qatar on August-end. However, on the day of the rescue, when they were moving to the airport, the team was pulled off the bus citing security concerns. Two hours later, the airport was attacked by a suicide bomber killing more than 180 people. For 10 days the girls hid for their safety before finally getting permission to enter Pakistan after an intense round of lobbying. But their rescue was still not complete and the girls had only temporary Pakistani visas.

Amidst this grim situation, a ray of hope came in form of support of Leeds United Football Club chairman Andrea Radrizzani. Their case was presented to the UK government through a chain of former British military interpreters and influential veterans. Finally, the UK government decided to grant them visas.

The dots kept connecting, and Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West came forward and agreed to cover the cost of the girls' flight to the UK. The chartered flight from Pakistan carried 130 of these Afghan girls into the Stansted airport. The entrants will now have to spend 10 days in quarantine.

The entire rescue was coordinated by Khalida Popal, former manager of the national women's team. Popal expressed relief after the rescue and said that the girls were traumatized but managed to stay strong. She hoped that the team will be able to restart their life and career in the UK and added that now the focus will be on giving a platform for their football career.

