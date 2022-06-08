Researchers Develop Nano Sensors Which Can Help Detect Pesticides in Fruits

A tiny sensor developed by a team of researchers in Sweden claims to detect pesticides on fruits in just a few minutes. The study, conducted by researchers at the Karolinska Institutet, has described a technique that uses flame-sprayed nanoparticles from silver to detect signs of chemicals on fruits.

The basis of the technique dates back to a method discovered in the 1970s called surface-enhanced Raman scattering, or SERS which can increase the biomolecules signal on metal surfaces by roughly 1 million times. Researchers, in the study published in Advanced Science, created a SERS nano sensor using flame-spray to deliver small nanoparticles on a surface.

As per reports, almost half of all fruits in the EU have traces of pesticides that can be linked to various human health problems.

“Current techniques for detecting pesticides on single products before consumption are restricted in practice by the high cost and cumbersome manufacturing of its sensors. To overcome this, we developed inexpensive and reproducible nano-sensors that could be used to monitor traces of fruit pesticides at, for example a store," said Georgios Sotiriou, lead researcher from the Department of Microbiology in Karolinska Institutet, in a statement.

To churn out the results, a study was conducted on a part of an apple. The researchers tried to detect low concentrations of parathion-ethyl, an agricultural insecticide banned in most countries due to its toxic properties. A small amount of this toxic insecticide was placed on the apple. The residue was collected with a cotton swab and immersed in a liquid. The prepared solution was then dropped on the sensor which confirmed the presence of the insecticide.

Researchers claim that their sensors detected the presence of pesticide in just five minutes. “While they need to be validated in larger studies, we offer a proof-of-concept practical application for food safety testing at scale before consumption," said Haipeng Li, first author of the study.

