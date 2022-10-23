Researchers Discover Mysterious Egyptian Temple With Directions About Boiling Heads

Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed a 1,700-year-old ‘falcon shrine’ in Berenike, an ancient port on the Red Sea. The fascinating shrine houses 15 headless falcons on a pedestal and also features a stone monument displaying two unfamiliar deities.

The details of the shrine and the monument have been penned down in a paper published in the American Journal of Archaeology’s October issue.

Near the pedestal featuring the falcon heads, the excavators also found a 34 centimetres long harpoon made of iron. In a different room of the shrine, archaeologists found a pillar with a Greek inscription. The inscription states that “It is improper to boil a head in here." In addition, the pillar also shows three gods, of which one is Harpokrates of Koptos– a child god. The identity of the other two deities remains unknown. The authors of the paper described one of the figures depicted as having a ‘falcon head,’ while the other was said to be adorning a crown of “cow horns and a solar disk." The god with the falcon head was the most prominent.

The reason behind the decapitation of falcons remains unknown. Archaeologists are also unsure about why the pillar was placed in the room and why it prohibits boiling heads there. Even the placement of the harpoon remains an enigma.

A potential explanation could be that the falcons were an offering made to the deities, especially the falcon-headed god. The same could be the case with the harpoon, the researchers proposed.

The possibility of the shrine is a site of feasting is also not ruled out. The remains of fish, mammals, and bird eggshells indicate this. The team hypothesised that “the sacrificial animals were boiled before being presented to the god, perhaps to facilitate plucking their feathers, and that their heads were removed" as per the directions mentioned on the pillar.

