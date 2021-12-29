Researchers in UK University Find World's Oldest Family Tree Using DNA Analysis

A DNA analysis has revealed the world’s oldest family tree originating from one of the best-preserved Neolithic tombs in Britain. A team of researchers, including archaeologists from Newcastle University, examined the teeth and bones extracts from 35 individual tombs and found that 27 individuals were close biological relatives from five generations of a single family. The tombs date back to roughly 5,700 years ago, during the Neolithic era.

The analysis churned interesting insights into the paradigm of prehistoric families and the kinship structure that prevailed during that time. For example, the L-shaped burial structure located in Cotswolds-Severn was divided into two chambers spread across the north and south of the main structure.

Researchers found that, generally, men were buried beside their father and brothers. The study published in Nature suggested that the tombs were connected among the generation. Women, on the other hand, were placed either along with their male partners or were buried separately from the generational nexus.

“The study gives us an unprecedented insight into kinship in a Neolithic community. One extraordinary finding is that initially, each of the two halves of the tomb was used to place the remains of the dead from one or two branches of the same family," said Dr Chris Fowler, the first author of the study, in a press release.

Dr Fowler added that the study paves a way with which studying the architectural layout of other Neolithic tombs might give information about the kinship at those tombs. The research also showed that stepsons were adopted into the lineage.

Inigo Olade, the co-author and the lead geneticist of the study, said that the analysis helped them understand the profound nature of the social structure of these ancient groups. The study reveals how prehistoric families functioned after a century of the introduction of farming in Britain.

