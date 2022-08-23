'Rest in Peace, Sonali Phogat': Internet Mourns Death of BJP Leader and TikTok Star

BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat’s death is being mourned by netizens. Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday night at the age of 41. She had gone there for a shoot for two days. Phogat unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election from Adampur Assembly constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi. Bishnoi, who was then in Congress, recently joined the BJP. She was a popular TikTok star and also appeared in the 14th edition of Bigg Boss.

Advertisement

Phogat had recently posted an Instagram Reel and shared snaps of it to her stories.

Advertisement

People have been flocking to the post to express their shock and hoped that she shall rest in peace.

Last year, when she was trolled for a video, Phogat had, in an interview with ETimes TV, given a special message to all her haters: ‘jalti hai duniya jalane waala chahiye’. Talking about the music video that had been getting her trolled, the actress had said that she had tried new looks as per the director’s requirement.

Reacting to the trolls, the late actress had said that she did not really care about them. On being age-shamed, Phogat had said that when she had agreed to feature in the music video, she knew that some people would object to it.

She had added that she did not understand why her age was being brought in the way of her work.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here