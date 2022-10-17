Restaurant Chain Sponsors One Free Pizza a Month to Assam Couple, Here's Why

A couple from Assam who previously went viral for signing an unusual foodie contract on their wedding day has once again become the talk of the town. They’re now being sponsored with free pizza once every month by Pizza Hut. For those unaware, Mintu Rai and Shanti Prasad tied the knot back in June, this year. Not only did they take the holy vows including in the Hindu marriage rituals, but also they entered into a special contract of the fun little things that they’d continue together. The contract in question consisted of all the fun things that they want to do together including going to the gym every day, shopping after every 15 days, and going on pizza dates once every month.

On the special occasion of Karwa Chauth 2022, the multi-national food chain Pizza Hut stepped forward to help the couple in fulfilling the pizza clause of their contract. Pizza Hut India recently took to their official Instagram profile to announce that the restaurant chain will provide the couple free pizzas once a month for a year.

While making the announcement, the outlet wrote, “A pizza a month for a long and happy life with your husband!! That’s the deal we are living for. Happy Karva Chauth to all pizza-loving happy couples." The announcement was made alongside a happy video of Mintu Rai and Shanti Prasad enjoying some delicious time hogging pizzas at the food outlet. From clicking selfies to stealing the last slice of pizza, the fun video features the couple having a gala time together. Watch the clip below:

Within three days, the video of the viral couple has amassed over 30 thousand views and over a thousand likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of users dropped hilarious responses in the comment section of the post. A user wrote, “Free me pizza paane ki ninja technique thi yeh? (Is this a new ninja technique to get free pizza?)," several others dropped fire emoticons in the comment section.

