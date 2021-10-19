'Restaurant on Wheels' in Mumbai Offers Fine Dining With a Side of Railway Heritage

Central Railway has set up a ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ in Mumbai at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) under Innovative Ideas in catering policy. The restaurant, made using a discarded rail coach and mounted on rails, is located in the Heritage Gully, opposite platform no. 18 at CSMT. The Heritage Gully has rail artifacts including narrow gauge locomotives, parts of old printing press etc. The place offers ample space besides easy connectivity to the suburbs via the Freeway.

The restaurant, which will be a fine dining place, can accommodate 40 patrons inside the coach with 10 tables. The interiors of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that passengers, as well as the public, can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager of Central Railway, inspected the Restaurant on Wheels along with other officials recently.

Earlier In 2020, the Indian Railways Asansol Division launched the first Restaurant on Wheels by transforming old train coaches into eating joints. The restaurants have been carved out from two overaged Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) coaches. According to Eastern Railways, the railway restaurants - which offer lunch, dinner and diner - are likely to generate Rs 50 lakh of non-fare revenue during the next four years.

