Retired Officer's Clapback to Author Criticising Indian Army's Yoga Camp Wins Praise

Indian Army's yoga practice near LoC was questioned.
KJS Dhillon had the perfect reply to man questioning who guards the borders if soldiers are practising yoga.

Buzz Staff| News18.com
Updated: June 01, 2022, 11:50 IST

An Army officer is going viral for his witty reply to an author who questioned the work schedule of Indian Army. On May 30, White Knight Corps, which is the Official Twitter Account of 16 Corps in Indian Army, tweeted a photo in which soldiers could be seen practising yoga close to LoC. Taking a dig at the exercise, an author, Man Aman Singh Chhina, asked who guards borders if all soldiers are doing yoga. Replying to this, KJS Dhillon, a retired Army officer tweeted: “Aao na kabhi haveli pe sir."

“If the soldiers are doing Yoga at forward posts then who is guarding the LoC?"

“Aao na kabhi haveli pe sir."

Tweeple lauded him for his witty reply.

“More interactions in the comment than the post itself!!!"

“Jai Hind ki Sena."

“Seriously @manaman_chhina, do you think the leadership there aren’t aware of the threat and they will be busy in Yoga only , I understand that you may not like the present leadership but why do you question the calibre of our forces who have delivered everytime."

“Sir, when I read the comment first, I thought you are really inviting a friend for dinner or something. But you roasted him like a boss."

“Epic reply to this post."

“Another great punch, Jai Hind.Jai Hind Ki Sena."

Earlier, KJS Dhillon had gone viral for his heartwarming retirement video. The video posted by Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon on Twitter shows him being lifted and swung in a chair by his colleagues who are singing “He was a jolly good fellow…so say all of us". It was the last working day for the officer who had served as the Commander of Chinar Corps in Jammu and Kashmir. The video marked the end of an illustrious career and netizens thanked the officer for his service.

Buzz Staff A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywood, and culture.

