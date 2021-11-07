Do Rich Kids of Instagram Promote Transport Modes That Leave More Carbon Footprints?

Do the Rich Kids of Instagram (RKOI) use energy-intensive transport modes to build their image? A paper titled ‘The Rich Kids of Instagram: Luxury Travel, Transport Modes, and Desire’ in the Journal of Travel Research published by SAGE journals analysed how transport modes and luxury travel are depicted and interrelated through RKOI images. The researchers found that both energy-intensive transport modes and luxury travel, whether through air/watercraft or luxury cars, play a vital role in signaling RKOI’s self-image on Instagram, with gendered differences. The study said: “Instagram users visually document a range of conspicuous consumption activities frequently associated with fashion, cars, food, holidays and landscapes, often through well-rehearsed, staged and manipulated selfies. These are photos they have taken of themselves, usually with a smartphone. Travel features heavily in Instagram posts, as evidenced by the site’s more than 179 million posts with the hashtag #travel."

RKOI, which was first used as a hashtag in 2012, is used for uber rich young adults who flaunt their wealth on Instagram openly. Explaining the process for the analysis, the study said: “The data set was obtained from Tumblr blog (https://therkoi.com/the-rkoi/), which consolidated the Instagram posts using RKOI as a hashtag from when it began in 2012 to 2018 when the hashtag changed to the Rich Kids of the Internet. 1,863 Instagram posts were used in the data analysis, which include both photos and captioned texts."

The analysis found that male RKOI posted much more often than women, often posting photos of just themselves, particularly with expensive and powerful luxury and sports cars. The results suggest that air/watercraft and vehicles intermingle in important ways. For example, luxury SUVs were found to be the vehicle of choice to reach airports, often chauffeured. There is a penchant among male RKOI to stand on such luxury SUVs to amplify the power and dominance these energy-intensive vehicles connote, even though their prominence may be downplayed in captions through understatement. In contrast, female RKOI were more likely to appear with private planes and yachts, often accompanied by private staff and pictured in iconic destinations. The researchers noted that the highly consumptive lifestyles displayed by the RKOI have implications for broader social norms that constitute the foundations for what millennials may think is “normal," desirable, or aspirational travel and transport behavior. This is despite the reality that access to such energy-intensive transport modes and luxury travel experiences is highly inequal and practised by just a small minority of the global population.

The study, however, was limited to analysing the ways in which transport modes and luxury travel are depicted and interrelated through RKOI images. It has not examined whether demand for luxury travel and carbon-intensive transport modes is in fact induced by these RKOI posts.

