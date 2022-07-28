Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' Turns 35 and it's Still the Best Internet Meme

Don’t worry, you haven’t been rickrolled. Thirty-five years ago, on July 27, 1987, 80s music icon Rick Astley released his song Never Gonna Give Up. Then what? Just like its lyrics that say, Never gonna give you up, Never gonna let you down, Never gonna run around and desert you, the iconic song is yet to lose its grip on pop culture. Looking back at his much-loved track and celebrating its sensational 35 years, Rick joked about the song’s age and claimed if it was a person it would have been eligible to become the President now.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rick wrote, “Never Gonna Give You Up is 35 years old today! If it was a person it would be old enough to be President according to US law! It’s really got a life of its own at this point & I just appreciate all the love, fun & laughter that surrounds it! Here’s to the next 35! Rick."

The singing sensation ended his tweet with a red heart emoticon and by tagging the official handle of the President of the United States. Acknowledging the same, former American Basketball Player Rex Chapman dropped a small clip from the iconic song on his official Twitter handle, and wrote in the caption “35 years ago today Rick Astley released ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ (1987) …"

Released in the late 80s, Never Gonna Give You Up was the lead single from the English singer/songwriter’s debut super hit album Whenever You Need Somebody. Instantly the song became a global hit, charting at No. 1 in 25 different countries, which also includes the United States.

Moreover, in the United Kingdom, the song held on to the top position for five weeks, making it the highest-selling single of 1987 there. In addition, the Recording Industry Association of America certified the song platinum five times in the US.

However, the song, over the years has become an Internet phenomenon, an age-old Internet bait that involves an Internet person providing you with a video URL of the supposedly relevant topic except it’s not.

Earlier last year, YouTuber “TheTekkitRealm" in January uploaded a video titled: “How Many Celebrities Can I Rick Roll in 24 Hours? - WORLD RECORD."

The video was pretty much what the title offered. “TheTekkitRealm" reached out to celebs with personalised messages complete with an embedded link of Rickroll YouTube video (showing no preview), making his texts seem legit.

Will Smith, NASA, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Kim K among many others were his target.

After tasting success and rickrolling a few celebrities, “TheTekkitRealm" wanted the Guinness World Records to take note of his unique achievement.

Here’s what happened next.

