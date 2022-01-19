Ricky Gervais' 'After Life' is Helping Fans Cope With Losing Loved Ones to Cancer

A movie or a TV series is primarily meant to give you a dose of entertainment but certain ones leave behind a mark deeper than you thought. Maybe because you can relate to the story or because the story portrays beautiful truths of life; some shows are like an antidote for stress and melancholy. This is exactly what the final season of the Netflix show After Life is doing to people all over the world. The last season of Ricky Gervais’ dark comedy dropped on Netflix earlier this month and struck a chord with its audience because of the emotional topic that it addresses. The show follows Tony, played by Gervais, a reporter at a free paper who is struggling to find a purpose in life after losing his wife to cancer. Even in the first two seasons, the journey of the protagonist in coping with his loss had deeply moved viewers all over. However, even though the premise sounds saddening, many viewers have said that viewing the final season has allowed them to cope with their own personal loss. Many viewers who have lost loved ones to cancer or have been diagnosed with cancer themselves took to Twitter to explain how the episodes have put them at ease, made them laugh or comfort them in difficult times.

Many called the show more therapeutic than entertaining and that it should be available on prescription

Gervais, who wrote, directed and produced the show apart from starring in it, told LadBible that he was not opting for a ‘perfect ending’ but rather one that seemed more real and was satisfying. He said he thought of different endings but was ultimately happy that the chosen conclusion is 'pretty perfect'.

"I think I went with the right ending - I'm sure I'll have to explain it on social media for the next 10 years. But I stand by it and I think it's pretty perfect because, with no spoilers, the theme is - life goes on. It's just that, it's just - life goes on," he told Ladbible.

All three seasons of After Life are streaming on Netflix.

