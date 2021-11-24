Ricky Gervais Deals with Audience Fight in the Most Ricky Gervais Way

Famous British comedian Ricky Gervais is back on stage after a two-year-long hiatus with his latest gig ‘Supernature.’ Although the arena was filled with laughter, giggles, and roars, the audience, and Ricky, got to witness a fight on his set. But, Ricky handled the situation marvellously. The comedian was performing at the SSE Arena, Wembley, North London, when he was interrupted by a fistfight in the audience. He took notice of it and said, “What’s going on? Any staff? Any staff around? Keep me informed." Seconds after, one of the audience members shouted, “Carry on," to which Ricky repeated the words and said, “What? Carry on?"

At this moment, the crowd started roaring and cheering again for Ricky, who had lost momentum due to the fight. He then warmed up the stage pretty quick with a hilarious one-liner. He said, “I must be good if I am better than a fight." The audience burst into laughter, witnessing, once again, the phenomenal sense of humour that Ricky Gervais brings to the stage.

Ricky Gervais is known for his quick wit and lethal comebacks. The recent incident added a different kind of charm to his demeanour as he did not let a fight ruin his show.

It was later revealed by an audience member that there were not one but three fights that broke during Ricky’s ‘Supernature’ gig. “During the first fight, Ricky actually stopped and got security involved. He turned it into a joke, and the crowd went wild. Two more fights broke after that, and it felt like a pandemonium," the audience member told The Sun.

Ricky Gervais is currently on the ‘Supernature’ tour. The tour is currently on its course and will be released on Netflix very soon.

