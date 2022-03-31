Ricky Gervais Had this to Say About Jada After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Showdown

The Will Smith – Chris Rock altercation at the Oscars 2022 has stirred up quite a squall of opinions. And why wouldn’t it? It is not every day that the world witnesses one of the biggest stars of Hollywood assaulting another extremely popular face in the industry. Myriad celebrities have shared their views on the incident. The latest among the lot is a person who himself has earned a reputation for roasting celebrities during award shows. Ricky Gervais has, time and again, made headlines for delivering some extremely and brutally honest punch lines about various celebrities while, primarily, hosting Golden Globes Awards.

Sharing his views about Chris Rock getting smacked by Will Smith, Gervais mentioned that he would not have cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, which is a result of a medical condition called Alopecia. Rather, he would have joked about her “boyfriend." Gervais told The Mirror, “I would not have made a joke about his wife’s hair. I would have made a joke about her boyfriend." In June 2020, August Alsina claimed to have had a relationship with Jada, which she confirmed, titling it as an “entanglement."

Gervais, while talking to The Mirror, wondered why he was trending when the altercation came to light. “What has it got to do with me?" he asked. Ricky was recently spotted testing new material in Highgate, North London. “I will get out of the way. I have not got nay Will Smith material."

Discussing the new material he was seen testing, Ricky said that it will make up the new show the comedian will be releasing soon. The show is titled ‘Armageddon.’ During the conversation, he joked that he “might change that to Alopecia."

Ricky Gervais has, in the past, has been in hot waters for brutally roasting celebrities and even had a spat with one of his recurring targets, Mel Gibson.

