Ricky Gervais Has Elected Himself as the New UK PM and His Fans are Here for Full Support

After Liz Truss announced her decision to quit as the Prime Minister of the UK, comedian Ricky Gervais took to his social media handles and attempted on lightening the moods of people. He posted an image of himself hilariously superimposed outside of the Downing Street residence, telling jokes. Not just this but also beer was seen at his podium. He can be seen laughing in the image and pointing at someone in the audience. This comes in as Truss resigned Thursday after 45 days in office amid the political crisis.

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral and managed to gather nearly 200K likes. “Are you going to run for pm??? I’ll vote for you," commented an Instagram user. Most people were seen supporting the comedian. Another person wrote, “You’d set the country straight within a week!"

One person commented, “No but I actually wish. This country would be such a great place."

Meanwhile, Truss’s resignation wasn’t an unexpected one, especially after her policies triggered economic turmoil and backlash from several quarters.

“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security," Truss announced her resignation in an address outside Downing Street.

During her address, Truss conceded that she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected. “I recognise that given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," Truss said.

