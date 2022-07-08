Ricky Gervais 'Honoured' to Have a Garbage Truck Named After Him

Comedian Ricky Gervais is known for his witty responses and hilarious personality. Recently, the Afterlife fame took to Twitter to share a funny anecdote about a garbage truck that he seemingly spotted on the streets of his city. What caught the comedian’s attention was his first name which was imprinted in front of the truck in bold letters.

However, his first name was accompanied by another word that sounds similar to his last name. The comedian who never leaves any opportunity to make people laugh immediately shared a photo of the vehicle. The words that were highlighted on the truck was “Ricky Gerwaste". It is not the kind of flattery that one would wish for, however, Ricky Gervais did not want a hilarious joke to go to waste. He stated that it is an honour that his hometown named a garbage truck after him. “Is there any greater honour than your hometown naming a garbage truck after you?" he wrote.

The comedian’s followers were quick to react to the same. One user commented, “Ricky Ricky you’ve landed it! Your name on a lorry in these times means you’re a legend (or a polished turd meh!)", another wrote, “Just when I think I have seen it all. … this happens."

Take a look at the hilarious tweet below:

Ricky Gervais recently hit the headlines for his Netflix special SuperNature. Upon its release, the comedian came under massive fire by the LGBTQ community. A few of his puns were dubbed as homophobic and anti-trans. Ricky Gervais, during an interaction with The Independent, explained that all he meant was to open up on taboo subjects. He clarified that he isn’t against trans people but against many trans activists’ ideology. He stated, “I think that’s what comedy is for really, to get us through stuff and ideally taboo subjects, because I want to take the audience to a place it hasn’t been before, even for a split second."

Ricky Gervais has also lent his voice for the upcoming-animated martial arts comedy movie namely Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. Helmed by Rob Minkoff, the movie is loosely inspired by the 1974 movie Blazing Saddles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of an unlucky dog namely Hank who learns to be a samurai from a cat namely Jimbo. However, trouble arises when Iku Chu, another cat with villainous intentions decides to destroy their village. The movie is all set to release in the United States on July 15, 2022.

