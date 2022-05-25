Ricky Gervais Makes 'Transphobic' Jokes in Stand-up Act, Twitter Wants Him to 'Sit Down'

Ricky Gervais’ new Netflix special SuperNature is drawing backlash for its transphobic jokes. As per a CNN report, just a few minutes into the standup special, Gervais makes jokes about women and alludes to the “old-fashioned women, the ones with wombs". He goes on to make jokes on bathroom access, a right for which transgender people have fought for long. He makes a joke about trans women who might have a penis wanting to use ladies’ bathrooms, and the use of pronouns also became fodder for jokes. Even though Gervais later clarifies that he supports transgender people’s rights in real life and that he makes jokes on them because he makes fun of everything, he ends it with another similar joke.

Twitter, of course, asked him to “sit down". While the backlash was loud, there were voices speaking in support of Gervais as well.

Recently, Bill Maher created a furore by saying that there might be more children identifying as transgender now because “there is some level of trendiness to the idea of being anything other than straight." He was speaking on his show “Real Time with Bill Maher" on HBO. Citing a Gallup survey, he added: “The LGBT population of America seems to be roughly doubling every generation. Less than one percent of Americans born before 1946 (that’s Joe Biden’s generation) identify that way, 2.6 percent of boomers do, 4.2 of Gen X, 10.5 of millennials and 20.8 percent of Gen z, which means if we follow this trajectory, we will all be gay in 2054."

