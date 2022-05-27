Ricky Gervais Reacts to Backlash Over 'Transphobic' Jokes in Netflix Special Stand-up

Ricky Gervais’ latest comedy special Super Nature is now streaming on Netflix. Ricky’s comedy set covered many things, from the woke culture to the cancel culture in today’s time. And yet again, his comedy set is being scrutinised for the sensitisation of his jokes, especially the ones based on the transgender community.

While the comedy set is being dragged under hot water by some users on social media, Ricky defended his stance and said that his set was not anti-trans. The British comedian, during his set, mentions trans women and says, “I love the new women. They are great, aren’t they? The new ones we have been seeing lately. The ones with beards and c**ks." Ricky also talked about the contentious pronoun war too.

Continuing with the joke, Ricky said, “In real life, of course, I support trans rights. I support all human rights and trans rights are human rights. Live your best life. Use your preferred pronoun. Be the gender that you feel that you are." He then added, “But meet me halfway, ladies. Lose the c**k. That is all I am saying."

The joke about the “new women" as Ricky calls them is the root of all the outrage. Ricky’s set is being weighed on the scale of what jokes are punching up and what are punching down. And as per the discourse stirred up on social media, Ricky allegedly punched down on trans women.

Putting forth his viewpoint, Ricky, in an interview with the Spectator, said, “My target was not the trans folk, but trans activist ideology. I’ve always confronted dogma that oppresses people and limits freedom of expression."

Ricky, like many in the stand-up comedy fraternity, has been vocal about the debatable trans rights through his comedy set.

