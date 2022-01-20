Ricky Gervais Settles the Ultimate Debate Over UK Vs US Versions of 'The Office'

If you have ever told someone that you are a fan of the television sitcom The Office, it is not surprising if you are asked ‘which one’. That is because the mockumentary series has been made twice for television, once for audiences in the UK and then for American audiences. If you are among the few who have watched both versions, you have undoubtedly been part of debates on which one is better. This debate has been part of internet chatrooms as well as celebrity talk shows for years with no conclusive result. However, Ricky Gervais,co-creator of the UK versionwho also starred in it, has put the debate to rest with his hilarious take on which one is better.

Gervais recently appeared through video interaction at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and at the end of a series of questions, he was asked the million-dollar one that fans have wanted to know from the creator himself. He was asked which version of The Office was better, to which Gervais replied that he personally thinks the UK version is better but his accountant tells him it’s the US version. This was his way of saying that the American version made him more money. His hilarious answer left his host in splits.

Gervais has, even previously, joked about how the American version had made him really rich. Last year when he appeared on The Office Deep Dive podcast, he said that he had responded to a tweet asking him how the ‘bigger and better’ US version made him feel. He had said that he feels ‘rich’. The UK version of The Office ran from July 2001 to December 2003 while the US version ran from March 2005 to May 2013.

Meanwhile, the last season of Gervais’ Netflix offering After Life has been widely appreciated by audiences who have been left teary-eyed.

